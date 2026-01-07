Travelling to US? People from 38 countries, including Nepal and Bangladesh, will need visa bonds — check details

The United States has added several new countries to the list of those subject to visa bonds, nearly tripling the number of nations whose citizens must post bonds of up to $15,000 to apply for entry into the country.

Just a week back, Washington added seven countries to the list of nations required to post visa bonds, bringing the total to 13. On top of that, the State Department added 25 more to the list on Tuesday, according to a notice on the travel.state.gov website.

The move by the Trump administration will make the process of obtaining a US visa unaffordable for many people. Out of the 38 affected countries, most are in Africa, while some are in Latin America and Asia.

The Department of State has identified that nationals from these countries would require visa bonds. The implementation dates for each country are stated below:

Algeria - 21 January 2026

Angola - 21 January 2026

Antigua and Barbuda - 21 January 2026

Bangladesh - 21 January 2026

Benin - 21 January 2026

Bhutan - 1 January 2026

Botswana - 1 January 2026

Burundi - 21 January 2026

Cabo Verde - 21 January 2026

Central African Republic -1 January 2026

Cote D’Ivorie - 21 January 2026

Cuba - 21 January 2026

Djibouti - 21 January 2026

Dominica - 21 January 2026

Fiji - 21 January 2026

Gabon - 21 January 2026

The Gambia - 11 October 2025

Guinea - 1 January 2026

Guinea Bissau - 1 January 2026

Kyrgyzstan - 21 January 2026

Malawi - 20 August 2025

Mauritania - 23 October 2025

Namibia - 1 January 2026

Nigeria - 21 January 2026

Nepal - 21 January 2026

Sao Tome and Principe (23 October 2025)

Senegal (21 January 2026)'

Tajikistan (21 January 2026)

Tanzania (23 October 2025)

Togo (21 January 2026)

Tonga (21 January 2026)

Turkmenistan (1 January 2026)

Tuvalu (21 January 2026)

Uganda (21 January 2026)

Vanuatu (21 January 2026)

Venezuela - 21 January 2026

Zambia (20 August 2025)

Zimbabwe (21 January 2026) What are visa bonds? A US visa bond is basically a security deposit or guarantee that some visa applicants have to pay to the US government before they are allowed to enter the country.

A bond may cost $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000. It is compulsory for citizens or nationals travelling on a passport from one of the listed countries, provided they are otherwise eligible for a B1/B2 visa.

The amount is determined at the time of the visa interview. Applicants must also agree to the terms of the bond through the Department of the Treasury’s online payment platform Pay.gov.

The authorities also advise applicants to not use any third-party website for posting the bond.

Trump administration tightens regulations to enter US The Trump administration is making these efforts with the aim of tightening US entry requirements. This includes requiring all visa applicants to attend in-person interviews and disclose extensive information, including years of social media history and detailed accounts of their own and their families’ past travel and living arrangements.

US officials have defended the bonds, which come at a hefty price, maintaining that they are effective in ensuring that citizens of targeted countries do not overstay their visas, AP reported.