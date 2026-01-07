Subscribe

Travelling to US? People from 38 countries, including Nepal and Bangladesh, will need visa bonds — check details

The US has expanded its visa bond list, now requiring bonds from 38 countries, nearly tripling the total. Here's the full list of countries whose passport holders would now require a bond to enter America. 

Eshita Gain
Published7 Jan 2026, 09:53 PM IST
The United States has added several new countries to the list of those subject to visa bonds, nearly tripling the number of nations whose citizens must post bonds of up to $15,000 to apply for entry into the country.

Just a week back, Washington added seven countries to the list of nations required to post visa bonds, bringing the total to 13. On top of that, the State Department added 25 more to the list on Tuesday, according to a notice on the travel.state.gov website.

The move by the Trump administration will make the process of obtaining a US visa unaffordable for many people. Out of the 38 affected countries, most are in Africa, while some are in Latin America and Asia.

The Department of State has identified that nationals from these countries would require visa bonds. The implementation dates for each country are stated below:

  • Algeria - 21 January 2026
  • Angola - 21 January 2026
  • Antigua and Barbuda - 21 January 2026
  • Bangladesh - 21 January 2026
  • Benin - 21 January 2026
  • Bhutan - 1 January 2026
  • Botswana - 1 January 2026
  • Burundi - 21 January 2026
  • Cabo Verde - 21 January 2026
  • Central African Republic -1 January 2026
  • Cote D’Ivorie - 21 January 2026
  • Cuba - 21 January 2026
  • Djibouti - 21 January 2026
  • Dominica - 21 January 2026
  • Fiji - 21 January 2026
  • Gabon - 21 January 2026
  • The Gambia - 11 October 2025
  • Guinea - 1 January 2026
  • Guinea Bissau - 1 January 2026
  • Kyrgyzstan - 21 January 2026
  • Malawi - 20 August 2025
  • Mauritania - 23 October 2025
  • Namibia - 1 January 2026
  • Nigeria - 21 January 2026
  • Nepal - 21 January 2026
  • Sao Tome and Principe (23 October 2025)
  • Senegal (21 January 2026)'
  • Tajikistan (21 January 2026)
  • Tanzania (23 October 2025)
  • Togo (21 January 2026)
  • Tonga (21 January 2026)
  • Turkmenistan (1 January 2026)
  • Tuvalu (21 January 2026)
  • Uganda (21 January 2026)
  • Vanuatu (21 January 2026)
  • Venezuela - 21 January 2026
  • Zambia (20 August 2025)
  • Zimbabwe (21 January 2026)

What are visa bonds?

A US visa bond is basically a security deposit or guarantee that some visa applicants have to pay to the US government before they are allowed to enter the country.

A bond may cost $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000. It is compulsory for citizens or nationals travelling on a passport from one of the listed countries, provided they are otherwise eligible for a B1/B2 visa.

The amount is determined at the time of the visa interview. Applicants must also agree to the terms of the bond through the Department of the Treasury’s online payment platform Pay.gov.

The authorities also advise applicants to not use any third-party website for posting the bond.

Trump administration tightens regulations to enter US

The Trump administration is making these efforts with the aim of tightening US entry requirements. This includes requiring all visa applicants to attend in-person interviews and disclose extensive information, including years of social media history and detailed accounts of their own and their families’ past travel and living arrangements.

US officials have defended the bonds, which come at a hefty price, maintaining that they are effective in ensuring that citizens of targeted countries do not overstay their visas, AP reported.

However, it is important for visa applicants to note that payment of the bond does not guarantee visa issuance. However, in case the visa is denied or when a visa holder demonstrates they have complied with the terms of visa, the submitted amount will be refunded.

