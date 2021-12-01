Travelling to US? Travel rules tightened amid Omicron Covid-19 threat2 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2021, 12:02 PM IST
Air travellers to the United States will face tougher COVID-19 testing rules as several countries moved to seal off their borders amid growing uncertainty around the virulence of the Omicron variant and its ability to dodge existing vaccines.
What are the main requirements?
All adult foreign nationals travelling to the US must be fully vaccinated before boarding their flight. Like before, travellers will still have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure to the US.
Does everyone need to be vaccinated?
Yes, with some exceptions. Children under 18 don't need to be vaccinated but they do need to take a COVID test. Kids 2 and younger are exempt from testing requirements.
What you need to know if you are travelling to the US
Do NOT travel if…
The United States is moving to require that all air travellers entering the country show a negative COVID-19 test performed within one day of departure, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
Currently, vaccinated international travellers can present a negative test result obtained within three days from their point of departure. The new one-day testing requirement would apply equally to U.S. citizens as well as foreign nationals.
The administration is also considering whether to require air travellers to get another test within three to five days after arrival in the United States, officials said.
