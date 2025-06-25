Travis Kelce's event sees new surprise, Taylor Swift delivers engaging performance at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Taylor Swift set Nashville ablaze with a spontaneous performance of her 2014 hit "Shake It Off" at Travis Kelce’s Tight Ends & Friends concert on Tuesday night.

Swift borrows guitar, fans get thrilled Taking the stage at the packed Brooklyn Bowl, Swift borrowed Kane Brown’s guitar after fellow performer Chase Rice encouraged her, telling the roaring crowd, "Theoretically, how loud can we get?". Dressed in a chic black mini-dress and knee-high boots, she dedicated the song to "our favorite players who are going to play... these are the tight ends," cleverly nodding to both Kelce’s NFL position and her lyrics.

The intimate 1,200-capacity venue erupted as fans captured the moment of Swift’s first live performance since reclaiming her master recordings last month.

The concert capped off Kelce’s Tight End University (TEU) summit, which he co-founded in 2021 with stars George Kittle and Greg Olsen to mentor NFL tight ends through drills and film study. Swift’s appearance underscored her unwavering support for Kelce: The couple arrived hand-in-hand in a black SUV and stayed side-by-side throughout the night, chatting with athletes and dancing to Chase Rice’s "Cruise".

Their red carpet debut at TEU’s opening ceremony just a day earlier, where Swift beamed in a green gingham set and Kelce wore a white polo, had already sent fans into a frenzy, with many dubbing it their long-awaited "official" couple moment.