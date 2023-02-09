Treasury yield-curve inversion reaches deepest level since 1980s
- The yield on the shorter-dated Treasury reached 4.46% during the session and at one point exceeded the longer-dated note’s by as much as 86 basis points.
US government bond investors pushed two-year yields above 10-year yields by the widest margin since the early 1980s Thursday, a sign of flagging confidence in the economy’s ability to withstand additional Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×