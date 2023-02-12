Dr. Jay Varma, director of Cornell University’s Center for Pandemic Prevention and Response, stated, as quoted by USA Today “There’s a tremendous amount of uncertainty about what is currently happening with bird flu and what might happen in the future". The expert also noted that the virus seems to spread easily among different bird species, leading to a rapid die-off from the disease. Furthermore, H5N1 has been detected in various animals, including skunks, foxes, raccoons, bears, mountain lions, and dolphins, among others.