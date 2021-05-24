2 min read.Updated: 24 May 2021, 09:04 PM ISTReuters
Mount Nyiragongo, one of the world's most active and dangerous volcanoes, erupted on Saturday evening, sending a smouldering wall of lava half a mile wide downhill towards the city of 2 million people
GOMA :
Repeated tremors shook the Congolese city of Goma on Monday, unnerving families still reeling from a volcano eruption at the weekend that destroyed nearby villages, displaced thousands and killed at least 15 people.
"It's exactly what we saw in 2002 where we felt many earthquakes in the aftermath," he said referring to the volcano's last eruption.
But authorities in Goma urged caution.
"In view of the earthquake, which is becoming more severe, parents are asked not to send their children to school until further notice," army spokesman Guillaume Ndjike said.
About 1,000 houses were destroyed and more than 5,000 people displaced by the eruption, the United Nations aid coordinator in Congo, Diego Zorrilla, told Reuters on Monday.
Goma is a hub for humanitarian aid in Congo's east, but delivery efforts have been hindered by the closure of Goma's airport, Zorrilla said, and it could be days before the main road from Goma to the north reopens, he added.
"We have humanitarian operations in North Kivu that target 1.4 million people, that risk being disrupted if access to and from Goma is not restored," Zorrilla said.
Fifteen people were killed on Saturday, including nine in a traffic accident as residents fled, four who tried to escape Munzenze prison in Goma and two who were burned to death, the government said.
The death toll is likely to rise considerably. Residents told Reuters about relatives lying dead the wreckage or missing. UNICEF said around 170 children were among the missing.
