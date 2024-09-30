Trial of Le Pen in France complicates far-right leader’s move to mainstream
SummaryThe threat of conviction comes at a crucial juncture for the far-right leader, whose party has gained unprecedented sway over France’s new government.
PARIS : Marine Le Pen and dozens of other members of National Rally stand trial on Monday on charges of misusing European funds, a case that risks disrupting the French politician’s efforts to carry her far-right party into the political mainstream.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more