Trial of Le Pen in France complicates far-right leader’s move to mainstream

For the first time in its decadeslong history, National Rally became the single biggest party in France’s National Assembly after July’s snap elections splintered support for parties that sit elsewhere on the political spectrum. National Rally now holds enough seats to bring the new government down in a no-confidence vote, which left-leaning parties have vowed to put forward. Le Pen’s willingness to abstain from voting down the government has essentially given her veto power over any of its next measures.