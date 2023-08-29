Trial run planned on India, BD rail link2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 10:59 PM IST
Tripura’s transport Mminister Sushanta Chowdhury stated in April that both sides would like to have the link operational by September this year.
NEW DELHI : India and Bangladesh are expected to hold a trial locomotive run on the Akhaura-Agartala railway line and push the operationalization of the crucial link between the two countries. Reports have indicated that both sides hope to operationalize the line by the end of this year.