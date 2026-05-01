‘Trick used by enemy’: Mojtaba Khamenei's aide shuts downs rumours about Iran Supreme Leader's health

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is in “perfect health” despite injuries, according to Ayatollah Mohsen Qomi, Member of the Assembly of Experts and the Deputy for International Affairs in the office of the Supreme Leader of Iran. He said that such tactics were used by the West to provoke reactions and spread rumours.

Qomi said Mojtaba had been inside the same building that was later bombed, where others lost their lives, but had stepped into the courtyard just minutes before the explosion, which he described as an act of God that spared him.

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“Currently, he is in perfect health and is actively managing affairs. He oversees matters related to negotiations and field operations under his direct supervision. Recently, he even gave specific instructions to the negotiating team regarding what actions to take under various conditions. He has full command over the situation,” Fars News Agency quoted Qomi as saying.

He stated, “Some people ask about the health status of His Eminence the Leader, Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei. This is a trick used by the enemy, who wants to say, 'Why is he not present? Why doesn't he send an audio or video message? Why don't the people who have visited him come forward and speak?' They want to use these questions to force us into reacting, so they can achieve their goals."

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"Right now, the most important issue for us is to help preserve the life of His Eminence the Leader, who is currently the Proof of God on earth. And I assure you that despite the injuries he sustained there, Almighty God preserved him as a treasure for the Shia," he further said.

Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia, Deputy Representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, on Tuesday told ANI that the country’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was in a “good situation and fine”.

However, The New York Times reported that Mojtaba Khamenei has largely stayed out of public view since the 28 February airstrikes on the compound of the former Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, where he had been living. The attack reportedly resulted in the deaths of his wife and son.

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Since then, access to Mojtaba Khamenei has been tightly restricted, with only a small group, mainly medical staff, allowed to see him as he recovers from injuries sustained in the strikes, according to the report.

Trump calls blockade of Iranian ports ‘incredible’ United States President Donald Trump said he would maintain the naval blockade of Iranian ports amid fears that the Strait of Hormuz may not reopen soon.

“Their economy is crashing, and the blockade is incredible. Their economy is a disaster. So we’ll see how long they hold out," Trump said at the White House, as per Bloomberg.

Oil prices stabilised after a sharp rise on Thursday, with few indications that Washington and Tehran were nearing an agreement. The US reinforced its stance on the blockade, while strong rhetoric from Iran’s new leadership added to market uncertainty.

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Brent crude oil futures briefly climbed to $126 per barrel, their highest level since the conflict started, before closing around $114. By early Friday, July delivery contracts were trading near $111 per barrel.

Traders are increasingly pricing in the risk of renewed fighting and a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas shipments that has remained largely shut since the US and Israel launched the war on February 28.

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X