'Triple crisis' will ensue as fresh water demand will outstrip supply by 40% within 20302 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 09:57 PM IST
- A report on economics of water have alerted that countries need to start to manage water as a global common good, because most countries are highly dependent on their neighbours for water supplies
Acute water crisis is not a new threat to human existence on Earth. Excessive extraction of fresh water for activities like agriculture, mining, and manufacturing among others are responsible for the rapidly deteriorating supply of fresh water on Earth.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×