The Indian Tri-Services, Army, Navy and Air Force contingent held practice sessions in France on Tuesday ahead of the Bastille Day Parade on July 14.

As the Indian Army contingent is set to participate in Bastille Day celebrations in France, the preparations of the troops are in full swing. As reported by ANI, Indian Navy Commander Prateek Kumar while speaking on the Indian Tri-service contingent participating in this year's Bastille Day Parade in France, said, “This is a great feeling for not only the armed forces but for the entire people of India that we have been represented at the Bastille Day, a prestigious event of the French government. We are happy that we are here as part of a tri-service contingent from the Army, Navy and Air Force."

On Monday, taking to Twitter, the Indian Army posted a video of the marching contingent and wrote, "Participation of the Indian Armed Forces Contingent is testimony to more than a Century old affiliation and the bond between both the Armies and the Nations."

"It reminds us of the valour & courage of the Indian soldiers on the French soil during the World Wars," the Indian Army tweeted.

On Sunday, the Indian Tri services contingent held practice sessions in France for the Bastille Day parade on July 14.

Thierry, a Colonel in the French Air Force said, "When my troops and I will be working, we will have a look at your Prime Minister and our French President (on Bastille Day Parade). This is a very high-emotion instance because we are about 30 meters away from them... So it's very impressive."

Captain Anthony who serves with the Guerrilla Warfare training centre told ANI that he is proud to welcome Indian forces and looks forward to marching with them on Bastille Day.Indian and French Air Force Rafales are practising over the Parisian skies to achieve perfect synchronisation for the upcoming July 14 Parade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend this year's parade as the guest of honour at the invitation of France's President Emmanuel Macron.

The tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces will march alongside their French counterparts left for France on Thursday. The Bastille Day Parade will witness a 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces marching alongside their French partners, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Fete Nationale Francaise, also known as Bastille Day, is celebrated on July 14th in France. It commemorates the storming of the Bastille in 1789, a significant event during the French Revolution.

According to the Ministry, the alliance between the Indian and French Armies traces its origins back to World War 1. During the war, over 1.3 million Indian soldiers joined the conflict, with approximately 74,000 making the ultimate sacrifice and 67,000 sustaining injuries in the treacherous trenches. These brave Indian troops also fought valiantly on French soil.

This year holds special significance as both nations mark 25 years of their Strategic Partnership. The armies of India and France have engaged in joint exercises and have fostered a strong bond by exchanging their military expertise. Over time, the two countries have become trusted defence allies, solidifying their partnership.

