NEW DELHI: The build-up of troops along the India-China border notwithstanding, the two sides have not engaged in violence, the Indian Army said on Sunday, rejecting reports of clashes between the two countries.

The statement follows a video circulated on social media that shows Indian and Chinese troops engaged in clashes at the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh.

“The contents of video being circulated are not authenticated. Attempt to link it with the situation on the northern borders is malafide. Currently no violence is happening. Differences are being addressed through interaction between military commanders, guided by established protocols on management of borders between the two countries," the Indian Army said in the statement.

Tensions have been running high between India and China along the LAC border since earlier this month, with reports of physical skirmishes between troops of both countries at multiple locations in Ladakh and one location in Sikkim.

On Saturday, speaking to Aaj Tak news channel, defence minister Rajnath Singh said India was in talks with China at military and diplomatic levels to ease tensions along the border. Singh also said he had conveyed to his US counterpart Mark Esper that India and China have established mechanisms in place to sort out such bilateral issues and would resolve the current problem through dialogue.

Rajnath's statement came on the back of two offers to “mediate or arbitrate" from US President Donald Trump.

