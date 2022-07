Gone are the days when we were suiting up to go to office! As we adopt a new normal, a new kind of employee has also emerged: the business-leisure traveller.

It’s the latest attempt of employees to find a working arrangement that works for them. This is also being facilitated by the fact that companies are now offering more flexible environments to work in.

After all, there are two options they are presented with, to be part of working arrangements like Airbnb Inc.’s — where staff can work anywhere, anytime — or those like Tesla Inc., whose chief executive officer Elon Musk tweeted that unless employees turn up in the office, “we will assume you have resigned."

In view of this, popular Caribbean destinations like Curacao, Aruba and Jamaica, which are known for their great beaches, have been named some of the best value for money for US digital nomads looking for a place to work and play.

This was revealed in data by Zenefits, a human resources software company, which ranked 50 tropical islands against seven factors: population, average temperature, WiFi speed, cost of accommodation, average daily budget, ease of travel to the island from the US, and things to do and see.

The Dutch-Caribbean island of Curacao ranked first on the top-10 list, with comfortable average temperatures and WiFi speeds that top the US average.

Outside work, there are pristine beaches tucked into coves and a national park where travellers come to watch turtles lay their eggs. Thailand’s Koh Phangan is another ideal location for remote working if cost is an issue. The average budget traveller only spends $17 per day, excluding accommodation.

The ranking reflects an emerging trend of remote working in the US.

Here's a list of 10 best Islands for virtual work

Curacao

Koh Pha Ngan, Thailand

Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

Easter Island, Chile

Aruba

St Lucia

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Little Cayman, Cayman Islands

Moorea, French Polynesia

Jamaica

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.