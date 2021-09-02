OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Tropical storm Larry expected to strengthen into hurricane soon, says US NHC

Tropical Storm Larry is strengthening quickly and is expected to intensify into a hurricane Wednesday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Larry is located about 370 miles (595 km) west-southwest of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

