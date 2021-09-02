Tropical storm Larry expected to strengthen into hurricane soon, says US NHC

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tropical Storm Larry is strengthening quickly and is expected to intensify into a hurricane Wednesday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

