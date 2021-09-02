Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tropical storm Larry expected to strengthen into hurricane soon, says US NHC

Premium
As per US' National Hurricane Center, tropical storm Larry is strengthening quickly and is expected to intensify into a hurricane Wednesday night.
1 min read . 05:40 AM IST Reuters

  • Larry is located about 370 miles (595 km) west-southwest of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km/h)

Tropical Storm Larry is strengthening quickly and is expected to intensify into a hurricane Wednesday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Larry is located about 370 miles (595 km) west-southwest of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

