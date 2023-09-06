Tropical Storm Lee in Atlantic expected to become major hurricane, Top US scientist calls it ‘worrisome’1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 09:27 AM IST
Tropical Storm Lee may become a major hurricane and approach the Caribbean by the weekend, according to forecasters.
Forecasters predicted that the tropical storm Lee formed in the Atlantic Ocean could become a major hurricane as it approaches the Caribbean by the weekend, according to a report published by The Associated Press.
Tropical Storm Lee is the twelfth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 20.
In August, the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration updated its first forecast and warned that this year's hurricane season would be above normal. Between 14 to 21 named storms are forecast. Of those, six to 11 could become hurricanes, with two to five of them possibly becoming major hurricanes, as per AP reports.
In the Pacific, Tropical Storm Jova continued strengthening well off the southwest coast of Mexico but posed no threat to land.
Jova had 70 mph (110 kmh) winds and was forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was about 675 miles (1,085 kilometers) south of the southern tip of Baja California and moving west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).
(With AP inputs)