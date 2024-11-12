Trouble for Elon Musk-led X: Leading French newspapers sue over content payments

Major French newspapers have launched legal action against X for using their content without compensation.

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 06:27 PM IST
Trouble for Elon Musk-led X: Leading French newspapers sue over content payments
Trouble for Elon Musk-led X: Leading French newspapers sue over content payments(AFP)

Several major French newspapers have initiated legal action against Elon Musk-led X for using their content without payment. The publications cited their ancillary rights, which allow payment to news outlets by digital platforms for the distribution of their content.

“The revenue from these rights, with the investment that it would enable its beneficiaries to make, is a boost to the plurality, independence and quality of the media, which are essential for freedom of expression and the right to information in our democratic society,” added a statement quoted by Reuters.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 06:27 PM IST
