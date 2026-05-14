Trouble mounts for UK PM Starmer as Health Secretary Wes Streeting resigns, setting up a potential leadership challenge

As pressure mounts on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign following a growing revolt within the Labour Party, Health Secretary Wes Streeting became the first senior minister to quit on Thursday in what was seen as a precursor to challenging Starmer's leadership.

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Also Read | Political turmoil in UK as PM Starmer refuses to resign amid growing calls

Quoting Streeting, AP reported that he had lost confidence in Starmer, who should not serve out the rest of his term. In his resignation letter, the former Health Secretary wrote, "You have shown courage and statesmanship on the world stage — not least in keeping Britain out of the war in Iran," and added, "But where we need vision, we have a vacuum. Where we need direction, we have drift.”

However, Streeting avoided saying he was the best candidate to lead the party at the next election due by 2029, suggesting Starmer should step aside to allow a “broad” field of candidates to debate the future of the party.

Starmer's response to Streeting's resignation Responding to Streeting's resignation in a letter, the UK PM said that he was "truly sorry" to see him exit the government, while praising his stewardship of the state-run National Health Service (NHS).

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Starmer made no reference to the former Health Secretary's criticisms and laid out his hope that the two could work together to prove that the Labour Party in power can address the issues that their opponents exploit, can instill hope where they want despair, and can bring "people together where they want division.”

Pressure mounts on Starmer to resign The development comes as the UK PM faces intense pressure to step down following the party's disastrous performance in the local and regional elections last week. The heavy election defeat deepened doubts among many party members about Starmer’s judgment, vision, and leadership abilities, a harsh blow for the leader who brought Labour back to power in July 2024 after 14 years in opposition.

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Possible contenders against Starmer According to reports, if Starmer does not bow to the pressure and step down, any challenger would require backing from a fifth of Labour lawmakers, or 81, to trigger a leadership contest.

For days, Streeting was expected to launch a bid on Thursday. However, the wording of his statement has now raised speculation that he doesn't have enough votes yet to challenge Starmer, or that he is giving the incumbent PM a chance to announce his resignation on his own terms.

Apart from Streeting, another likely challenger is former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who said that she has arrived at an agreement with authorities to clear up questions regarding her taxes that forced her to leave the Cabinet last September. Speaking to The Guardian, Rayner said that Starmer should “reflect on” his position, adding that she was ready to “play my part” in any leadership election if Streeting triggered a contest.

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A third rival, Andy Burnham, is ineligible for the leadership because he doesn't have a seat in Parliament, but on Thursday afternoon, a Labour lawmaker said he would step aside to make room, and Burnham said he would seek permission from the party to enter a special election. He could then mount a leadership challenge if elected.

Why is Starmer facing pressure to resign? More than 80 Labour lawmakers have expressed dissatisfaction with Starmer after the party witnessed heavy losses in the elections last week, underscoring voter frustration with his government, which has failed to deliver on pledges to boost economic growth and improve living standards for working people.

Further, a stagnant economy and stubbornly high inflation have made it difficult for Starmer’s government to deliver on the promises it made when winning a landslide election victory less than two years ago.

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While the UK PM has so far rejected calls to resign, it remains to be seen whether any more of his cabinet ministers will resign in the coming weeks, forcing him to step aside.

(with AP inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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