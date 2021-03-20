Truckers may see boost from pandemic aid’s pension lifeline
The measure is seen clearing a cloud hanging over unionized trucking companies and others in multiemployer plans
Unionized trucking companies could get a lift from a provision of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package that throws a fiscal lifeline to struggling multiemployer pension plans.
Analysts say the measure President Biden signed into law this month should help clear a cloud that investors see hanging over truckers ArcBest Corp. and Yellow Corp. The unionized carriers are the top two active employers in the largest of the plans likely eligible for relief, the Teamsters’ Central States Pension Fund, which is projected to become insolvent in 2025.
