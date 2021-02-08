OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Truckers say UK exports to EU fall as much as 68% since Brexit
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Truckers say UK exports to EU fall as much as 68% since Brexit

1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 12:01 AM IST Bloomberg

The number of customs brokers need to be increased fivefold to help firms with extra checks, Richard Burnett, chief executive officer of the Road Haulage Association, wrote in a letter to Cabinet Minister Michael Gove

The volume of goods going through British ports to the European Union has fallen by as much as 68% since Brexit, according to the Road Haulage Association, as the UK grapples with its new trading relationship with the bloc.

The number of customs brokers need to be increased fivefold to help firms with extra checks, Richard Burnett, chief executive officer of the RHA, wrote in a letter to Cabinet Minister Michael Gove dated Feb. 1. The trade group estimates there are only 10,000 agents in place so far, about a fifth of what’s needed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Reuters

Is GameStop a bubble? History’s spectacular crashes from tulips to beanie babies

3 min read . 07 Feb 2021
File Photo: President Biden signed an executive order last month directing the Interior secretary to identify steps to double offshore wind production by 2030

Offshore wind farms, big in Europe, could boom in US under Biden

5 min read . 07 Feb 2021
Five years ago, on January 13, 2016, the Government of India approved this flagship crop insurance scheme

Govt allocates 16,000 crore for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for 2021-22

1 min read . 07 Feb 2021
A health worker is vaccinated with the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine on February 7, 2021 at the Mignot Hospital in Le Chesnay near Paris

France begins distributing AstraZeneca COVID vaccine amid UK variant warning

1 min read . 07 Feb 2021

“The current situation should not be considered a consequence of Covid," Burnett wrote in the letter. “If anything, the absence of the pandemic would have made it worse, because volumes would be greater."

Freight firms have been shunning the U.K since it left the bloc’s single market on Dec. 31, with additional checks creating hours-long queues and extra costs for exporters.

In addition to the decline in goods crossing the border, between 65% and 75% of vehicles that arrived from the EU were returning empty because there were no goods for them to transport, the Observer reported, citing RHA’s Burnett.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout