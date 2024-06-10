Trudeau congratulates Modi; PM says India looks forward to working with Canada, respecting each other’s concerns

Following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's congratulatory message to Narendra Modi on his victory in the Lok Sabha Election 2024, the Indian Prime Minister expressed gratitude on Monday and said India looks forward to working with Canada based on “respect for each others concerns”.

On June 6, Trudeau posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that Canada stands ready to work with Narendra Modi's government to advance the relationship between the two nations’ peoples.

A post on X by the official account of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reads: “Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory. Canada stands ready to work with his government to advance the relationship between our nations’ peoples—anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law.” – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.”

In response to the Canadian PM’s post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Thank you @CanadianPM for the congratulatory message. India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each others concerns.”

India-Canada ties The bilateral ties between the two nations remain strained following Justin Trudeau’s allegations in September 2023 of the “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

India has dismissed Trudeau’s allegations as “absurd” and “motivated”.

Nijjar, a designated terrorist, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia in Surrey on June 18 last year.

The murder is being probed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

India has since maintained that the main issue has been that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistani elements operating from its soil with impunity.

India had asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence to ensure parity. Canada withdrew 41 of its 62 diplomats from India along with dependents in October 2023.