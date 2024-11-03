Canada labels India as Cyber Adversary along with China, Russia, Iran, N Korea. Here are top 5 claims

The Canadian government has labeled India a cyber adversary, listing it among hostile nations. India condemned the allegation, claiming it aims to damage its global reputation, while Canada cites concerns over India's cyber capabilities and espionage activities.

Livemint
Updated3 Nov 2024, 07:49 AM IST
Trudeau Government Designates India as Cyber Threat Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Trudeau Government Designates India as Cyber Threat Amid Diplomatic Tensions

In its latest allegation, the Justin Trudeau government in Canada has designated India as a "cyber adversary" and added it to a list of hostile nations in cybersecurity. India condemned this move, calling it an attempt to tarnish its international reputation.

Here's what Canada said

India is named fifth after China, Russia, Iran and North Korea in the recently releasesd survey ‘National Cyber Threat Assessment 2025-2026’

  • India is also mentioned in the trend on 'Geopolitically inspired non-state actors are creating unpredictability' citing as example how a pro-India hacktivist group claimed to have defaced and conducted brief attack against Canadian websites after India was accused of involvement in the killing of a Canadian citizen.
  • The NCTA 2025-2026 that highlights the cyber threats facing individuals and organisations in Canada was released on October 30 by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (Cyber Centre), which is Canada’s technical authority on cyber security, and part of the Communications Security Establishment Canada (CSE). The assessment reports are released every two years.

Also Read | Canada Oppn leader Pierre Poilievre explains why Diwali event was cancelled
  • The report said, “India's leadership almost certainly aspires to build a modernized cyber program with domestic cyber capabilities. India very likely uses its cyber program to advance its national security imperatives, including espionage, counter-terrorism, and the country's efforts to promote its global status and counter narratives against India and the Indian government. We assess that India's cyber program likely leverages commercial cyber vendors to enhance its operations.”
  • "We assess that Indian state-sponsored cyber threat actors likely conduct cyber threat activity against Government of Canada networks for the purpose of espionage. We judge that official bilateral relations between Canada and India will very likely drive Indian state-sponsored cyber threat activity against Canada."

 

Also Read | Justin Trudeau’s October 30 ‘deadline’: Opposition says working to topple govt
  • It also said, “countries that aspire to become new centres of power within the global system, such as India, are building cyber programs that present varying levels of threat to Canada.”

Reacting to Trudeau's claim, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs noted, "We see this as another Canadian strategy to attack and malign India. Their senior officials have openly confessed that Canada is seeking to manipulate global opinions against India. As on other occasions, allegations are made repeatedly without a shred of evidence."

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

India last month expelled six Canadian diplomats and withdrawn its high commissioner Sanjay Verma and other “targeted” officials from Canada after strongly dismissing Ottawa's charges.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 07:49 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldCanada labels India as Cyber Adversary along with China, Russia, Iran, N Korea. Here are top 5 claims

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,565.000.00
      Chennai
      80,571.000.00
      Delhi
      80,723.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,575.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.