Canada labels India as Cyber Adversary along with China, Russia, Iran, N Korea. Here are top 5 claims

In its latest allegation, the Justin Trudeau government in Canada has designated India as a "cyber adversary" and added it to a list of hostile nations in cybersecurity. India condemned this move, calling it an attempt to tarnish its international reputation.
India is named fifth after China, Russia, Iran and North Korea in the recently releasesd survey ‘National Cyber Threat Assessment 2025-2026’
Reacting to Trudeau's claim, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs noted, "We see this as another Canadian strategy to attack and malign India. Their senior officials have openly confessed that Canada is seeking to manipulate global opinions against India. As on other occasions, allegations are made repeatedly without a shred of evidence."
India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.
India last month expelled six Canadian diplomats and withdrawn its high commissioner Sanjay Verma and other “targeted” officials from Canada after strongly dismissing Ottawa's charges.
