Trudeau Raises Concerns Over Mexico’s Trade With China

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government has concerns about Mexico’s trade with China as a likely renegotiation of the North American trade agreement looms.

Bloomberg
Published17 Nov 2024, 09:11 AM IST
Trudeau Raises Concerns Over Mexico’s Trade With China
Trudeau Raises Concerns Over Mexico’s Trade With China

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government has concerns about Mexico’s trade with China as a likely renegotiation of the North American trade agreement looms.

“There are concerns around the level of Chinese investment in Mexico that I think need to be addressed,” Trudeau said at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru on Saturday.

But he called Mexico a “solid partner” during the last round of free trade negotiations, and said he’s hopeful they can work constructively together over the coming months.

The US-Mexico-Canada Agreement was signed in 2018, replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA, and a decision on its renewal is due by July 2026. President-Elect Donald Trump has threatened to open the deal for renegotiation.

Trudeau did not go as far as some provincial leaders — including Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith — who have said Canada should pursue a bilateral trade deal with the US due to Mexico’s more open trade with China.

“I am hopeful that we’re going to be able to do it within the context of trilateral negotiations, and renew and strengthen NAFTA in ways that works for all three of our countries,” Trudeau said.

Mexico imported worth $121 billion of goods from China 2023, making the country its second-largest trading partner after the US, from which it imported $271 billion that same year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Mexico imported $14 billion from Canada.

This summer, Canada followed the Biden administration’s tightening grip on China by announcing a 100% tariff on electric cars and a 25% levy on steel and aluminum from the Asian country.

‘Challenging Consequences’

Trudeau also said that Trump’s return to power “came up a fair bit” in his conversations with world leaders at the EC summit. 

His government expects Trump’s administration “has an approach that is less unknown than it was back in 2016,” but its decisions might still cause “challenging consequences.” 

“Trump will be very much focused on what’s good for the US, but because trade can and should fundamentally be a win-win, there are ways to work in serious, frank and open engagements that deliver opportunities for people.”

With assistance from Brian Platt.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Nov 2024, 09:11 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldTrudeau Raises Concerns Over Mexico’s Trade With China

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,785.000.00
      Chennai
      75,791.000.00
      Delhi
      75,943.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,795.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.