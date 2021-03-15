Trudeau says all vaccines are safe amid AstraZeneca’s EU woes

Trudeau’s comments come as Canada ramps up its vaccine campaign, which got off to a slow start in part because of shipment delays. Public-health authorities in the northern nation have administered 8 doses per 100 citizens, compared to 32 and 39 doses in the U.S. and U.K., respectively. Among Group of Seven nations, only Japan is putting needles in arms slower than Canada, according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker

