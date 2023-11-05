comScore
Truecaller CEO had an 'Infosys' dream; here's what he told Narayana Murthy

Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi had once dreamt of working for Infosys when he was a kid. Recalling his childhood dream, he shared his interesting meeting with Infosys CEO Narayana Murthy

Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi shared an incident of his first meeting with Infosys founder Narayana Murthy. In his latest post, the Truecaller CEO praised Murthy for his humble behaviour and shared that he wanted to work for ‘Infosys job’ during his childhood.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy is always known for his visionary leadership, ideas, and philosophy. Many people praise him for his humble behaviour. Alan Mamedi is the latest addition in the list of Murthy's admirers.

In his latest social media post, the co-founder of caller ID and spam-blocking app shared that he met Narayana Murthy for the first time eight years ago. The two industry leaders began their conversation without even getting acquainted with each other. After an hour of conversation with each other as strangers, Alan Mamedi asked Narayana Murthy about his work. In response to Alan's question, the 76-year-old Infosys founder said, “My wife always told me that because I had luck in life, I must give back, and that's what I'm doing today. Giving back."

Affected with NR's thoughts, Alan called him an "incredibly humble person". After knowing that he was talking to NR Narayana Murthy, Alan Mamedi shared his childhood dream with Murthy. He said that he wanted to work for Infosys when he was a child. He got to know about the company when one of the Infosys experts came to his house to fix his computer.

"First time I met Narayana was almost 8 yrs ago. I did not know who he was and he didn't know what I did. After an inspiring hour of discussing everything about life, I asked him what he do and he said "My wife always told me that because I had luck in life, I must give back, and that's what I'm doing today. Giving back". An incredibly humble person! When he later told me about Infosys, I told him that my dream as a kid was to work for his company after our computer broke at home and a guy from Infosys came to our house to fix it. It's funny how life plays out sometimes," Alan Mamedi on X.

Updated: 05 Nov 2023, 04:08 PM IST
