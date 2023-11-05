Truecaller CEO had an 'Infosys' dream; here's what he told Narayana Murthy
Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi had once dreamt of working for Infosys when he was a kid. Recalling his childhood dream, he shared his interesting meeting with Infosys CEO Narayana Murthy
Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi shared an incident of his first meeting with Infosys founder Narayana Murthy. In his latest post, the Truecaller CEO praised Murthy for his humble behaviour and shared that he wanted to work for ‘Infosys job’ during his childhood.
"First time I met Narayana was almost 8 yrs ago. I did not know who he was and he didn't know what I did. After an inspiring hour of discussing everything about life, I asked him what he do and he said "My wife always told me that because I had luck in life, I must give back, and that's what I'm doing today. Giving back". An incredibly humble person! When he later told me about Infosys, I told him that my dream as a kid was to work for his company after our computer broke at home and a guy from Infosys came to our house to fix it. It's funny how life plays out sometimes," Alan Mamedi on X.
