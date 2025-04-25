‘Trump 2028’ viral hat, tshirts up for grabs online, netizen now want ‘Obama 2028’

The Trump Organisation has launched a line of merchandise featuring the "Trump 2028" slogan, including red hats with the phrase boldly embroidered in white on the front, along with matching T-shirts now available for purchase online.

The hats were listed for $50 with the description: “The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the Trump 2028 high crown hat. Fully embroidered with a snap closure in the back, this will become your new go-to hat.”

The shirts, at $36, also feature the phrase “Rewrite the Rules.”

When asked to comment, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt referred NBC News to the Trump Organization “since it’s their website,” adding, “but it’s a cool hat and I suspect it will be highly popular!”

The Trump Organization did not respond to a request for comment.

However, Eric Trump, the president's son and a top executive at the organisation, posted a photo of himself wearing the hat alongside screenshots of emails from reporters inquiring about the merchandise.

In another post, he also shared a link to the website where one can buy ‘Trump 2028’ Shirt.

'Obama 28'

As the Trump Organization began selling new collection of apparel online with the slogan “Trump 28”, netizens countered, wanting buy a similar producted, but in blue colour, with “Obama 28” written on it.

“Barack in 2028!!!!!!!!!!!,” on exclaimed.

Some even claimed that Donald Trump can't run for the 2028 presidential elections. So who is he talking about? Many on social media wondered if Eric or Ivanka Trump will be running for the post in 2028.

“That's weird. It doesn't say Donald Trump on it. Maybe it's Eric Trump or even Ivanka!!,” an X user comment on Eric's post