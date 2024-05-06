At a private gathering this weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort, former President Donald Trump referred to President Joe Biden’s administration as a “Gestapo administration," marking another instance in which Trump referred to Nazi Germany in his campaign rhetoric. The comments were made to Republican donors and reported by attendees who chose to remain anonymous.

During his speech on Saturday, Trump expressed his ongoing frustration over what he perceives as politically motivated legal actions against him, which include a hush money and fraud trial in New York and other cases tied to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. "These people are running a Gestapo administration," Trump declared, "It's the only way they’re going to win."

The analogy to the Gestapo, the notorious secret police of Nazi Germany, highlights Trump's tactic of using extreme comparisons to slam his opponents. This approach is consistent with his previous campaign rhetoric, where he has often used inflammatory and provocative language.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, a potential vice-presidential candidate for Trump, appeared on CNN’s "State of the Union" and downplayed the significance of Trump's remark. “This was a short comment deep into the thing that wasn’t really central to what he was talking about," Burgum commented. He reiterated that Trump used the comparison to underscore his belief that the legal challenges he faces are driven by the Biden White House.

The Biden campaign panel has responded strongly to Trump’s remarks. James Singer, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, criticized Trump's comments, stating, “Trump is once again making despicable and insulting comments about the Holocaust, while in the same breath attacking law enforcement, celebrating political violence, and threatening our democracy."

Trump's speech at the fundraiser, where he also discussed his views on the electoral system and other political issues, was first reported by The New York Times after obtaining an audio recording of the event. According to the report, Trump also touched on previous administrations and compared the political loyalty of various demographic groups, highlighting his contentious view of U.S. politics.

At the event, Trump also promised a more aggressive campaign approach against Biden, noting, “the gloves are coming off." His comments were part of a broader discussion that included GOP optimism and strategy as he continues to wield significant influence within the party. The Republican National Committee later reported that April’s joint fundraising efforts with Trump’s campaign topped $76 million, a record for this election cycle, pointing to a robust financial backing for Trump's political activities.

