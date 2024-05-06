Trump accuses Biden regime of 'Gestapo' tactics at Florida fundraiser, in his latest reference to Nazi Germany
The remarks on Saturday at Mar-a-Lago were revealed by people who attended the fundraising event. The analogy to the Gestapo, the notorious secret police of Nazi Germany, highlights Trump's tactic of using extreme comparisons to slam his opponents.
At a private gathering this weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort, former President Donald Trump referred to President Joe Biden’s administration as a “Gestapo administration," marking another instance in which Trump referred to Nazi Germany in his campaign rhetoric. The comments were made to Republican donors and reported by attendees who chose to remain anonymous.