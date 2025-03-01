Trump accuses Zelensky of ’gambling with World War 3’: How White House meet turned into a fiery match

The minerals deal was not signed and a joint press conference canceled. Trump criticized Zelensky for not being ready for peace and expressed doubts about Ukraine's negotiation power. Zelensky believes the US relationship can be salvaged despite the heated exchange.

Published1 Mar 2025, 06:34 AM IST
Zelensky’s Visit to Trump Ends Abruptly Amidst Tensions and Canceled Minerals Deal

US President Donald Trump blasted Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday in a heated Oval Office exchange accusing the Ukrainian leader of being "not ready" for peace with Russia. Trump also angrily dismissed the crucial meeting between the two.

Zelensky left the White House abruptly, without securing a minerals deal seen as key to a US-brokered truce. The clash cast fresh doubts on Ukraine’s ability to withstand Russia’s invasion. European leaders, meanwhile, rushed to reaffirm their support for Kyiv.

Here's how the discussion blew up:

Telling Zelensky that without US assistance Ukraine would have been conquered by Russia, Trump said the wartime leader was in no position to negotiate.

"You don't have the cards right now," he said. "You're either going to make a deal or we're out, and if we're out, you'll fight it out and I don't think it's going to be pretty."

"You’re gambling with millions of people … You’re gambling with World War Three,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Zelensky warned the US would “feel it in the future” if it did not continue to support Ukraine.

“Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. We’re trying to solve a problem,” Trump responded.

Zelensky departed shortly after, with Trump posting on social media that "he can come back when he is ready for peace."

 

The minerals deal was not signed and a joint press conference was canceled. US media reported that Zelensky had been told to leave by senior Trump officials.

Trump also accused his one-time ally of "overplaying his hand," saying he wants the fighting to end "immediately" and accusing Zelensky of opposing a ceasefire.

Can relationship be mended from here?

Zelensky said he believed Kyiv's relationship with the United States could be salvaged, following a dramatic clash with US President Donald Trump at the White House Friday.

"Of course" the relationship between the wartime allies can be fixed, Zelensky told Fox News, adding that he does not want to lose the United States as a partner -- while saying he wants Trump to be "really more on our side."

