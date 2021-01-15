Trump admin bans 9 firms with Chinese military ties, China calls move political

After three major Chinese telecoms were delisted from New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE ), the Trump administration blacklisted nine other Chinese companies that have alleged connections with the Chinese military.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi, Oil giant Cnooc are amongst the nine companies that have been delisted. This is a part of a final push to ratchet up pressure on Beijing before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Other firms include state-owned planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China Ltd., or Comac, which is central to China’s goal of creating a narrow-body plane that can compete with Boeing Co. and Airbus SE.

The announcement follows a December decision to blacklist more than 60 other Chinese companies.

“China’s reckless and belligerent actions in the South China Sea and its aggressive push to acquire sensitive intellectual property and technology for its militarization efforts are a threat to U.S. national security," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement. “CNOOC acts as a bully for the People’s Liberation Army to intimidate China’s neighbors, and the Chinese military continues to benefit from government civil-military fusion policies for malign purposes."

The moves will further increase tensions with China, Washington's strategic rival in Asia, days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Wednesday. The Biden transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In its response, the Chinese embassy referred to Jan. 7 Foreign Ministry comments accusing Washington of "pinning political and ideological labels on economic and trade issues and exploiting its state power to crack down on foreign companies, under the pretext of national security."

The United States has long opposed China's extensive territorial claims in the South China Sea, a potentially resource-rich area that is also a strategic trade route. Washington accuses Beijing of intimidating states such as Vietnam and the Philippines that have competing claims there.

China accuses Washington of trying to destabilize the region by sending warships and planes to the South China Sea.

Xiaomi surpassed Apple Inc. in smartphone sales in the third quarter, according to the International Data Corporation. It joined Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index in September after grabbing market share from Huawei Technologies Co. as U.S. sanctions on Huawei deepened.

Cnooc is the smallest of China’s so-called big three state-owned oil majors after China National Petroleum Corp. and China Petrochemical Corp., also known as Sinopec. The company’s operations in the South China Sea have proved controversial with neighbors because China claims drilling rights in waters far from its borders, and within 200 miles of countries like Vietnam and the Philippines.

But the ban doesn’t apply to sales of hydrocarbons such as crude oil and also wouldn’t affect joint ventures between Cnooc and Western companies, a senior administration official, speaking on customary condition of anonymity, told reporters in a briefing Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)





