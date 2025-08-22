Trump admin reviewing 55 million foreign visa holders, warns ‘to be revoked anytime’ for THESE reasons

The State Department warned Thursday that all 55 million foreigners holding visas for the United States are subject to continuous review as President Donald Trump ramps up his crackdown on visas and immigration.

"The Department's continuous vetting includes all of the more than 55 million foreigners who currently hold valid US visas," a State Department official said.

“The State Department revokes visas any time there are indications of a potential ineligibility, which includes things like any indicators of overstays, criminal activity, threats to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity or providing support to a terrorist organisation.”

The official did not say that all 55 million visas were under active review, but made clear that the Trump administration considered all of them fair game.

The official, speaking on customary condition of anonymity, said that the Trump administration was stepping up scrutiny in particular for students. “We're reviewing all student visas,” the official said, adding the State Department was "constantly monitoring what people have said" on social media, which visa applicants are now required to show, as reported by AFP.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has actively targeted anti-Israel protesters by invoking a little-known law that permits the revocation of visas for individuals considered to undermine U.S. foreign policy interests.

According to the State Department, 6,000 visas have been revoked since Rubio assumed office in January alongside President Trump. This figure represents four times the number of student visas revoked during the same timeframe under President Joe Biden’s administration.

Rubio has argued that the administration has the right to issue and revoke visas without judicial review and that non-US citizens do not enjoy the US constitutional right to free speech.

But the administration has faced setbacks in two of the highest-profile cases.

Mahmoud Khalil, a legal permanent resident in the United States who led pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University, was freed in June by a judge.

Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish graduate student at Tufts University who wrote a piece in a campus newspaper critical of Israel, was freed by a judge in May pending arguments.