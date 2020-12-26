Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Trump admin says US is ready for stronger ties with UK, EU after Brexit
Trump admin says US is ready for stronger ties with UK, EU after Brexit

Trump admin says US is ready for stronger ties with UK, EU after Brexit

1 min read . 06:28 AM IST AFP

  • Congratulating the UK and the EU for concluding a historic Brexit deal, national security officials at the White House said The US stands ready to work with all to build even stronger transatlantic relations in the years ahead

US President Donald Trump's outgoing administration congratulated Britain and the EU on their post-Brexit trade deal, saying Washington was ready to build "stronger transatlantic ties."

US President Donald Trump's outgoing administration congratulated Britain and the EU on their post-Brexit trade deal, saying Washington was ready to build "stronger transatlantic ties."

"Congrats to the UK and the EU for concluding a historic Brexit deal," read a message from the national security officials at White House posted on Twitter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi man booked for misappropriating 9 cr using 7 bank accounts, forged docs

1 min read . 09:11 AM IST

Covid vaccine: US doctor has severe allergic reaction to Moderna vaccine, says report

1 min read . 09:05 AM IST

France confirms first case of new coronavirus strain in London returnee

1 min read . 08:40 AM IST

Across Indian cities, car, house purchase plans take backseat

4 min read . 08:15 AM IST

"Congrats to the UK and the EU for concluding a historic Brexit deal," read a message from the national security officials at White House posted on Twitter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi man booked for misappropriating 9 cr using 7 bank accounts, forged docs

1 min read . 09:11 AM IST

Covid vaccine: US doctor has severe allergic reaction to Moderna vaccine, says report

1 min read . 09:05 AM IST

France confirms first case of new coronavirus strain in London returnee

1 min read . 08:40 AM IST

Across Indian cities, car, house purchase plans take backseat

4 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"The US stands ready to work with all to build even stronger transatlantic relations in the years ahead."

Britain and the European Union secured the deal on Thursday after months of tortuous negotiations.

British Brexit supporters have long promised a new and favorable trade deal with the United States to compensate their exit from the EU.

And Trump, who supported Brexit and has good ties with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, seemed like their natural ally.

But the British will have to deal with Democrat Joe Biden, who becomes US president on January 20 and is set on strengthening multilateral cooperation, especially with the European Union.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.