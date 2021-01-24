OPEN APP
Trump administration had no coronavirus vaccine distribution plan: White House
1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2021, 07:58 PM IST Doina Chiacu , Reuters

There was no distribution plan for the coronavirus vaccine set up by the Trump administration as the virus raged in the their last months in office, new President Joe Biden's chief of staff, Ron Klain, said

WASHINGTON : There was no distribution plan for the coronavirus vaccine set up by the Trump administration as the virus raged in the their last months in office, new President Joe Biden's chief of staff, Ron Klain, said on Sunday.

"The process to distribute the vaccine, particularly outside of nursing homes and hospitals out into the community as a whole, did not really exist when we came into the White House," Klain said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

