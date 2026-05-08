Trump administration invites NVIDIA, Boeing CEOs to China; Jensen Huang had said joining would be a ‘great honor’

The Trump administration has invited chief executives from major US companies, including chipmaker NVIDIA and aerospace giant Boeing, to join President Donald Trump on his visit to China next week, Reuters reported, citing a Semafor report published on Thursday.

Executives from Apple⁠, Exxon Mobil⁠, Qualcomm⁠, Blackstone⁠, Citigroup⁠ and Visa⁠ were also invited, the report said. Reuters said it could not independently verify the full list of invitees, though sources familiar with the matter said several invitations were sent out on Wednesday evening.

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NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, in an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer earlier in the day, said, “If invited, it would be a privilege, it would be a great honor to represent the United States.” Huang added that Trump should be allowed to announce the plans himself.

The White House and several companies, including Apple, Citigroup, Exxon and Visa, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Boeing and Blackstone declined to comment, while Qualcomm confirmed it had received an invitation but did not provide further details.

China visit expected to focus on trade, tech and aviation The proposed business delegation comes ahead of Trump’s planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing next week. The summit is expected to focus on trade, technology restrictions, aircraft purchases, artificial intelligence and broader geopolitical tensions between the two countries.

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For Boeing, the visit could carry significant commercial implications. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg told Reuters in April that the company was depending on support from the Trump administration to secure a long-awaited aircraft order from China. Industry sources told Reuters that discussions could involve as many as 500 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft along with dozens of widebody jets. If finalised, it would mark China’s first major Boeing order since 2017.

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Reuters separately reported on Thursday that bipartisan US senators visiting Beijing had called for stable economic ties between Washington and Beijing ahead of the Trump-Xi meeting. Chinese officials also reiterated the importance of cooperation, even as disputes over Taiwan, trade controls and technology exports remain unresolved.

The Trump administration’s outreach to major US corporations also comes amid ongoing negotiations around semiconductor exports to China. NVIDIA has remained at the centre of discussions over AI chip restrictions and access to the Chinese market, one of the company’s largest overseas revenue opportunities.