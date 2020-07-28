Trump advances bid to weaken shield for Twitter, Facebook

But the petition renews attention on web companies ahead of an antitrust hearing in Congress on July 29 that is scheduled to include chief executives of Amazon.com Inc., Facebook, Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc. The hearing concerns competition online, and it may also include discussion of web posting practices. Facebook, for example, has faced accusations it doesn’t adequately police hateful and misleading content. The company says it has increased efforts to fight misinformation and stymie election interference.