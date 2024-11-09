Trump advisers ramp up work on mass deportation push
Michelle Hackman , Andrew Restuccia , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 09 Nov 2024, 07:57 AM IST
SummaryAdvisers to the president-elect are making plans to carry out his deportation pledge, discussing how to pay for it and how to use military assets to detain and remove migrants.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
WASHINGTON : Advisers to President-elect Donald Trump are drawing up plans to carry out his mass deportation pledge, including discussing how to pay for it and weighing a national emergency declaration that would allow the incoming administration to repurpose military assets to detain and remove migrants.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less