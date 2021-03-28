OPEN APP
Donald Trump’s planned social media platform “will debut in three to four months," the former president’s one-time campaign manager and senior adviser said.

“We’re going to have a platform where the president’s message of America First is going to be able to be put out to everybody," Corey Lewandowski said on the conservative Newsmax TV network’s “Saturday Agenda."

“There’ll be an opportunity for other people to weigh in and communicate in a free format without fear of reprisal or being cancelled," he said.

Lewandowski’s comments followed ones from Trump, who said on a March 22 podcast that after being banned from Twitter and other major social-media platforms, he’s working on his own and would have more details soon.

“I’m doing things having to do with putting our own platform out there that you’ll be hearing about soon," Trump said in an interview for Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe’s podcast “The Truth."

A week ago, Trump adviser Jason Miller said Trump would return to social media in “about two to three months."

Trump picked Lewandowski to run a super PAC as part of his forthcoming post-presidential political efforts, Politico reported in February.

