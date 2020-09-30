Trump and Biden’s first presidential debate: The moments that mattered

Things got rolling during a discussion about the Supreme Court that veered into a debate over health care, with the candidates repeatedly talking over each other. Both appeared initially comfortable in the setting, with Mr. Trump challenging questions from moderator Chris Wallace and Mr. Biden flashing a wide smile and laughing at some of the president’s responses. He tried to directly address viewers, while Mr. Trump made slashing remarks, at times rattling the former vice president. Mr. Trump repeatedly reminded viewers that Mr. Biden has been in office for nearly five decades and questioned why he hadn’t accomplished more.