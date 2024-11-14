Trump and Putin’s avowed personal rapport masks deeper tensions

The praise the two leaders have heaped on each other has at times aroused suspicion among political opponents that there is more to the relationship than what is publicly known. A recent book by Bob Woodward reported that the two have exchanged as many as seven phone calls since Trump left office in 2021. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied that the two had been in contact. Trump neither confirmed nor denied he had held those conversations but said it would be “a smart thing" if he had.