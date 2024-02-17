Trump and real estate firm hit with $365 million fine in fraud suit, barred from running biz in New York for 3 years
Donald Trump and his real estate company suffered a major defeat in New York’s civil fraud suit over his inflated asset valuations, after a judge barred the former president from running any business in the state for three years and ordered $364 million in penalties plus interest.
