Trump and Zelensky both suffer setbacks after Oval Office blowup
Alexander Ward , Meridith McGraw , Annie Linskey , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 Mar 2025, 04:36 PM IST
SummaryThe display of disunity between President Trump and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky risked emboldening Russia’s Vladimir Putin, whose terms for ending the war are unacceptable to Kyiv and U.S. allies in Europe.
WASHINGTON : The complex task of negotiating an agreement to halt the Ukraine-Russia war now faces another daunting obstacle—the fractured relationship between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
