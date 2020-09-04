Home >News >World >Donald Trump announces historic accord between former foes Serbia, Kosovo
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti (REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti (REUTERS)

Donald Trump announces historic accord between former foes Serbia, Kosovo

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2020, 10:53 PM IST AFP

  • Under the presence of US President Donald Trump, Serbia and Kosovo signed a historic pact pertaining to economic relations
  • Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic were present in the oval office for the signing of the deal

Former foes Kosovo and Serbia have agreed on a historic pact to normalize economic relations, US President Donald Trump announced Friday at the White House.

"A truly historic day," Trump said, with Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic sitting beside him in the Oval Office.

"Serbia and Kosovo have announced economic cooperation on a broad range of issues."

Serbia and its former territory, which declared independence in 2008, remain bitter over a bloody war fought two decades ago.

The European Union failed for nearly a decade to broker a thaw in relations.

The US effort focused on business and commerce, however, with Serbian negotiators insisting they would not go as far as recognizing Kosovo as a fully-fledged state.

"It took decades because you didn't have anybody trying to get it done," Trump said of the deal.

"There was a lot of fighting and now there's a lot of love."

Vucic said Trump had done a "great job" and praised the US president's commitment to the region, inviting him to visit Serbia.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
US President Donald Trump. (AFP)

Will produce Covid vaccine by this year end or sooner, says Donald Trump

1 min read . 28 Aug 2020
Demonstrators throw flares at riot police during an anti-government protest amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside the parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia, July 10, 2020. (REUTERS)

Hundreds try to storm Serbian parliament as protests heat up

3 min read . 11 Jul 2020
The IOC has asked all the IFs to get a written undertaking from the Indian authorities for equal participation. Photo: Reuters

IOC asks members to not grant event to India involving Kosovo

3 min read . 20 Nov 2018
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout