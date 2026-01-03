Subscribe

Trump announces press meet at Mar-a-Lago after US strikes Venezuela, 'captures' Maduro, his wife

US President Donald Trump announced a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence after claiming that American forces carried out large-scale strikes in Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. 

Updated3 Jan 2026, 03:33 PM IST
(FILES) (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on August 07, 2025 shows US President Donald Trump (L) in Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 5, 2024, and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (R) in Caracas on July 31, 2024. Powerful explosions, resembling aircraft flyovers, were heard blasting in Caracas on January 3, 2026 at around 2:00 am (0600 GMT), an AFP journalist reported. The sounds of explosions come as US President Donald Trump, who has deployed a large navy armada in the Caribbean with a stated mission of combatting drug trafficking, raised the possibility of ground strikes against Venezuela. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI and Federico PARRA / AFP)
US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that he would address the media from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, hours after claiming that American forces had carried out “large-scale strikes” inside Venezuela and had captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the operation was conducted in coordination with US law enforcement agencies. “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country,” Trump wrote. He added that further details would be shared at a news conference scheduled for 11am (local time) at Mar-a-Lago.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Venezuelan government on Trump’s claims.

