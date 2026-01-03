Trump announces press meet at Mar-a-Lago after US strikes Venezuela, 'captures' Maduro, his wife

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that he would address the media from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, hours after claiming that American forces had carried out “large-scale strikes” inside Venezuela and had captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the operation was conducted in coordination with US law enforcement agencies. “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country,” Trump wrote. He added that further details would be shared at a news conference scheduled for 11am (local time) at Mar-a-Lago.