Trump arrives in New York for surrender, opposes TV court coverage

Trump arrives in New York for surrender, opposes TV court coverage5 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 01:48 AM IST
NEW YORK/PALM BEACH : Former U.S. President Donald Trump flew into New York City on his private plane on Monday to face charges stemming from a probe into hush money paid to a porn star, while his lawyers argued against letting cameras in the courtroom.
