Trump Asks $844,600 for Fundraiser Seat at Bitcoin Conference

Donald Trump is inviting supporters in the cryptocurrency industry to a private fund-raising effort in Nashville on July 27, including an asking price of $844,600 for a seat at a round table.

Donors have also been offered an opportunity to snap a photo with the presidential candidate for $60,000 per person — slightly less than the current price of one Bitcoin — or $100,000 per couple, according to an invitation to the event. The fundraiser will be hosted amid the Bitcoin Conference 2024, an annual event organized by BTC Media LLC for fans of the original cryptocurrency. Trump is set to speak on the main stage of the conference the same day.

The asking price of $844,600 for the round-table seat represents the maximum combined campaign contribution to the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee that’s allowed under campaign finance laws.

Special guests in Nashville will include Trump’s vice presidential pick JD Vance, a senator from Ohio, as well as the former president’s Republican primary opponent Vivek Ramaswamy, Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty and former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard will be at the reception, according to an email describing the event obtained by Bloomberg from an invitee, who asked not to be identified since the event is private. Attendance will be limited to 100 to 150 donors, who “will enjoy drinks and hors d’oeuvres while mingling with influential guests,” according to the email. Following the reception, guests will get front-row seats to watch Trump deliver a speech on Bitcoin, the message added.

The Trump campaign did not immediately reply to a request for comment, nor did the people listed as special guests at the event.

The Nashville fundraising effort is the latest sign of the about-face Trump has made when it comes to his stance on crypto. He has expressed support for Bitcoin after meeting with crypto-mining executives at his Mar-a-Lago club last month. Trump told attendees at that event that he loves and understands cryptocurrency and the benefits that Bitcoin miners bring to power grids. That is a departure from his stance on the asset class five years ago when, as president, he said he was not a fan of cryptocurrencies because their values are based on “thin air” and they can facilitate drug trafficking and other crimes.

With assistance from Stephanie Lai.