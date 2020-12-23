Trump asks Congress to revise Covid Relief Bill, increase direct payments

President Donald Trump , in a surprise video posted on his Twitter account, called the Covid-19 relief bill a “disgrace" and was full of “wasteful and unnecessary" items. Demanding changes in the bill, which was approved by Congress less than 24 hours earlier, “I am asking Congress to amend this bill."

Statement by Donald J. Trump, The President of the United States



Full Video: https://t.co/avKfYctPAD pic.twitter.com/i8IMLhH53Q — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

He added, “Send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a Covid relief package. And maybe that administration will be me, and we will get it done."

The attack on Monday’s legislation, which included $900 billion in relief along with $1.4 trillion in government funding through next September, marked a sudden change after the administration had endorsed frantic negotiations among congressional leaders to get a deal after months of deadlock.

If the president doesn’t sign the legislation by Dec. 28, government funding would lapse after midnight that day.

All that you need to know about the Covid Relief Bill

Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate the citizens of the United States.

The bill combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for individuals and businesses.

On direct payments, the bill provides $600 to individuals making up to $75,000 per year and $1,200 to couples making up to $150,000, with payments phased out for higher incomes.

An additional $600 payment will be made per dependent child, similar to the last round of relief payments in the spring.

The $300 per week bonus federal jobless benefit was half that provided under the $1.8 trillion CARES Act in March. The direct $600 stimulus payment was also half the March payment.

The sweeping bill also contains $25 billion in rental assistance, $15 billion for theaters and other live venues, $82 billion for local schools, colleges and universities, and $10 billion for child care.

Republicans were most intent on reviving the Paycheck Protection Program with $284 billion, which would cover a second round of PPP grants to especially hard-hit businesses. Democrats won set-asides for low-income and minority communities.

The measure would fund the government through September, wrapping a year's worth of action on annual spending bills into a single package that never saw Senate committee or floor debate. Similarly, a $328 billion tax title — including $164 billion for the $600 stimulus checks — never saw prior legislative action until being bundled into the end-of-session grab bag.

The 5,593-page legislation — by far the longest bill ever — came together Sunday after months of negotiating that reined in a number of Democratic demands as the end of the congressional session approached.

The Senate cleared the package by a 92-6 vote after the House approved it by another lopsided vote, 359-53.

What is President Donald Trump demanding?

President Donald Trump said lawmakers should increase the stimulus checks due to go out to most Americans to $2,000, from the “ridiculously low" amount of $600.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple," he said in a tweeted video.

However, Trump himself tweeted on Dec. 17, “Stimulus talks looking very good." However, the President on Tuesday night didn’t specify whether he would veto the measure.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to Trump’s video message by saying she welcomed his call for $2,000 checks for most Americans. “Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!" she tweeted.

Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it! https://t.co/Th4sztrpLV — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2020

House Democratic leaders, according to two people familiar with their thinking, plan to offer a separate bill during a pro forma session on Thursday that would replace references to $600 in the legislation passed Monday with $2,000.

Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, tweeted Tuesday night that she and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York “have the amendment ready. Send the bill back, and we will put in the $2,000."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted that the president should sign the current bill “to help people and keep the government open and we’re glad to pass more aid Americans need."

The House adjourned Monday after approving the pandemic relief bill, with only pro forma sessions scheduled until possible votes on Dec. 28. The Senate is next scheduled to convene for regular business on Dec. 29.

If Trump vetoes or declines to sign the measure, it would suspend benefits from the previous Covid relief bill that expire at the end of the month, including a moratorium on evictions and extended unemployment insurance -- all of which were addressed in the giant package approved Monday night.

