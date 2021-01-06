OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Trump asks Vice-President Pence to send votes back to States
US President Donald Trump (Reuters)
US President Donald Trump (Reuters)

Trump asks Vice-President Pence to send votes back to States

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 08:45 PM IST Lalit K Jha , PTI

Trump’s latest tweet came a few hours before Pence, in his constitutional role, was set to preside over the US Senate as it receives the results of the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner of presidential election

Washington: Hours before the crucial count of electoral college votes by the joint session of the Congress, to be presided over by Vice President Mike Pence, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked his deputy to show courage and send the votes back to the States.

"States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!" Trump tweeted.

Trump’s latest tweet came a few hours before Pence, in his constitutional role, was set to preside over the US Senate on Wednesday as it receives the results of the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner of presidential election.

Biden, a Democrat, beat Trump 306-232 in the Electoral College and in the popular vote by more than 7 million ballots.

Trump, a Republican, has not conceded the election, reiterating unverified claims that the presidential polls were rigged.

Dozens of lawsuits by his campaign challenging election results have failed in US courts.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

