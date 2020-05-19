Trump asks WHO to make substantive improvements, warns of permanent funds free

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump has threatened to permanently freeze US funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) unless "substantive improvements" were made within the next 30 days.

This comes even as WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday accepted that there had been shortcomings in the world body’s handling of the covid-19 crisis.

Washington suspended payments to the WHO last month, accusing it of being too close to Beijing and covering up and mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Trump posted images of a letter he sent to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Twitter saying the letter was "self-explanatory".

In the letter, Trump listed what he said were examples of the WHO's shortcomings in managing the pandemic, including ignoring early reports of the emergence of the virus, and allegedly being too close to China.

"It is clear the repeated missteps by you and your organization in responding to the pandemic have been extremely costly for the world. The only way forward for the World Health Organization is if it can actually demonstrate independence from China," Trump said in the letter.

"If the World Health Organization does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization," he said.

"I cannot allow American taxpayer dollars to continue to finance an organization that, in its present state, is so clearly not serving America's interests," Trump wrote in his letter.

The threat comes at a time when the covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 90,000 Americans and more than 318,000 people worldwide.

According to CNN, Trump’s ultimatum is just the latest sign of his distrust of multilateral organisations and bodies.

Earlier on Monday, speaking at the World Health Assembly, the WHO chief had said he would launch an independent review of the response to the coronavirus pandemic

