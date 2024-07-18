Trump assassination bid: New video shows Thomas Crooks’ shot was perfectly aimed at Donald’s head | Watch

Days after an assassination attempt on Republican US Presidential nominee Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, newly released footage shows moments leading up to the shooting, revealing how suspect Thomas Crooks had meticulously aimed his shot at the former President's head.

The video shows the gunshot was centered on Donald Trump's head before he tilted his head to look at a screen graphic, leading to the bullet grazing his ear. The footage was captured just seconds before the shot.

🚨🇺🇸NEW FOOTAGE SHOWS TRUMP DODGED PERFECTLY AIMED SHOT



Close-up footage reveals Thomas Crooks' shot was perfectly centered on Trump's head.



Trump’s 'head tilt' to look at a screen graphic and leaning into the microphone saved his life.



The footage was captured just seconds… pic.twitter.com/PDtNxBaAXy — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 17, 2024

Donald Trump's name as the Republican candidate for the US Presidential election was not made official until the assassination bid. Sensing opportunity, even some of his primary rivals exhorted people to rally behind him, blaming opponent Joe Biden for the attack.

A few days before the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Joe Biden had said in a rally that “it's time to put Trump in a bullseye.”